CP Kelco Expands KELCOGELA Gellan Gum Production Capacity
CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today the completion of new production capabilities in its Okmulgee, Oklahoma plant for manufacturing KELCOGELA gellan gum . This expansion of gellan gum production capacity enables the company to respond to growing market demand for this high-performance product line, used in a wide range of food, beverage and other applications.
