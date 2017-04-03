CP Kelco expands KELCOGEL gellan gum production capacity at Oklahoma facility
CP Kelco, a global producer of hydrocolloid solutions, completed new production capabilities in its Okmulgee, Okla., plant for manufacturing KELCOGEL gellan gum. This expansion of gellan gum production capacity will enable the company to respond to growing market demand for this product line, used in a wide range of food, beverage and other applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get out and vote April 4th against BS
|41 min
|Thegreatdebate
|3
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|8 hr
|LisaJ9
|20
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Sun
|Avenue Plus
|6
|Greg Henry (Nov '14)
|Mar 31
|Henryetta
|14
|ten reasons to vote for a democrat !
|Mar 27
|Best of Okmulgee
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Mar 18
|Rodney
|32
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|eufaula girl
|6
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC