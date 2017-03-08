Burn Bans Extended In Tulsa, Okmulgee Wagoner Counties
Right now burn bans are in effect in at least 15 counties, mostly in and around the Tulsa area. Some of the bans extend to March 18, while others are set to expire in the next few days.
