Burn ban remains in effect for Oklahoma City

Although Oklahoma County is not currently under a burn ban, the city remains under a ban through April 2, at which time city leaders will re-evaluate the situation to determine if the ban needs to be extended. Currently, 18 counties are under burn bans: Alfalfa, Beaver, Canadian, Cimarron, Cleveland, Creek, Harper, Latimer, Major, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Texas, Tulsa, Woods and Woodward.

