Burn ban remains in effect for Oklaho...

Burn ban remains in effect for Oklahoma City

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Although Oklahoma County is not currently under a burn ban, the city remains under a ban through April 2, at which time city leaders will re-evaluate the situation to determine if the ban needs to be extended. Currently, 18 counties are under burn bans: Alfalfa, Beaver, Canadian, Cimarron, Cleveland, Creek, Harper, Latimer, Major, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Texas, Tulsa, Woods and Woodward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? 2 hr Changeitup 8
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Mar 18 Rodney 32
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Mar 15 GuyInWhiteDodge 5
Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15) Mar 2 eufaula girl 6
Lil Ricky Mitchell Feb '17 MyBackHurts 1
Co Commissioner with time on his hands Feb '17 fire call 2
Suitcase body Feb '17 reality 2
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC