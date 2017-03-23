8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week
Eight Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. One child age 4 or younger has died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, five adults aged 18-49, and eleven adults aged 50-64.
