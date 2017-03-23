8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In L...

8 Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma In Last Week

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Eight Oklahomans have died as a result of the flu in the last week, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. One child age 4 or younger has died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, five adults aged 18-49, and eleven adults aged 50-64.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? Fri LisaJ9 11
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Mar 18 Rodney 32
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Mar 15 GuyInWhiteDodge 5
Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15) Mar 2 eufaula girl 6
Lil Ricky Mitchell Feb '17 MyBackHurts 1
Co Commissioner with time on his hands Feb '17 fire call 2
Suitcase body Feb '17 reality 2
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC