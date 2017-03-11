110 Pounds Of Marijuana Confiscated During Okmulgee Co. Traffic Stop

A traffic stop March 3rd on Interstate-40 in Okmulgee County resulted in the confiscation of almost 110 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. The Okmulgee Daily Times reports sheriff deputy Ethan Mulkey stopped a car for a traffic violation at about 4:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said a check determined two people in the car, 29-year-old Armando Rios and 20-year-old Maria Isabel were in the country illegally.

