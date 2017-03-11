110 Pounds Of Marijuana Confiscated During Okmulgee Co. Traffic Stop
A traffic stop March 3rd on Interstate-40 in Okmulgee County resulted in the confiscation of almost 110 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two people. The Okmulgee Daily Times reports sheriff deputy Ethan Mulkey stopped a car for a traffic violation at about 4:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said a check determined two people in the car, 29-year-old Armando Rios and 20-year-old Maria Isabel were in the country illegally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|20 hr
|GuyInWhiteDodge
|5
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Wed
|LisaJ9
|5
|Greg Henry got busted (Feb '15)
|Mar 2
|eufaula girl
|6
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb 19
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb 17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb '17
|Okmcitizen
|32
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC