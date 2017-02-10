Sheriff: Okmulgee Man Kills Wife And ...

Sheriff: Okmulgee Man Kills Wife And Two Children, Then Himself

Tuesday Feb 7

The sheriff's office says it happened in a home in Morris. It says someone called the sheriff's office at 9:12 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 reporting the deaths of several family members.

