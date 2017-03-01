Search continues for purple suitcase believed to contain remains of Boulder's Ashley Mead
Police continue to search for the rest of the Ashley Mead's remains, believed to be in a purple suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma. Investigators around are the country are still searching for additional remains of Ashley Mead, the 25-year-old woman who police believe was killed in Boulder and dismembered outside Shreveport, La.
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is running for Henryetta City Council?
|Feb 22
|LisaJ9
|3
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|Feb 19
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb 17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Okmcitizen
|32
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Feb 7
|LisaJ9
|14
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Feb 7
|RVB
|30
