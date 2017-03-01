Search continues for purple suitcase ...

Search continues for purple suitcase believed to contain remains of Boulder's Ashley Mead

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Colorado Daily

Police continue to search for the rest of the Ashley Mead's remains, believed to be in a purple suitcase somewhere between Louisiana and Oklahoma. Investigators around are the country are still searching for additional remains of Ashley Mead, the 25-year-old woman who police believe was killed in Boulder and dismembered outside Shreveport, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? Feb 22 LisaJ9 3
Lil Ricky Mitchell Feb 19 MyBackHurts 1
Co Commissioner with time on his hands Feb 17 fire call 2
Suitcase body Feb 16 reality 2
Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08) Feb 10 Okmcitizen 32
Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16) Feb 7 LisaJ9 14
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Feb 7 RVB 30
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Okmulgee County was issued at March 01 at 1:27PM CST

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC