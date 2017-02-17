Police seek help finding suitcase lin...

Police seek help finding suitcase linked to Colorado slaying

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman after her former boyfriend was arrested in Oklahoma on a murder charge. The Boulder Daily Camera reports police in Colorado believe that partial remains found in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday were those of Ashley Mead.

