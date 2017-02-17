Police seek help finding suitcase linked to Colorado slaying
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a purple suitcase that may contain remains of a 25-year-old Colorado woman after her former boyfriend was arrested in Oklahoma on a murder charge. The Boulder Daily Camera reports police in Colorado believe that partial remains found in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on Wednesday were those of Ashley Mead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|2 hr
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Fri
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Okmcitizen
|32
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Feb 7
|LisaJ9
|14
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Feb 7
|RVB
|30
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Jan 31
|emergency
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC