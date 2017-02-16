Police: No Foul Play In Henryetta Sil...

Police: No Foul Play In Henryetta Silver Alert Death, Missing Pickup Found

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Okmulgee Police Department says it's found the pickup belonging to the subject of a Silver Alert who was found dead last weekend. Prentice said his department got help from the Oklahoma Lake Patrol, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, the Okmulgee Emergency Management Department, the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police and the Creek Nation Emergency Management Department and searched Okmulgee Lake for a fourth time and found the truck.

