Okmulgee Police Investigate After Body Found Outside Walmart

Okmulgee police and other emergency services are investigating after they say a body was found outside the Walmart on Highway 75. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017. When officer arrived they found remains in a dumpster at the Murphy's gas station.

