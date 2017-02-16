Okmulgee Police Investigate After Body Found Outside Walmart
Okmulgee police and other emergency services are investigating after they say a body was found outside the Walmart on Highway 75. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017. When officer arrived they found remains in a dumpster at the Murphy's gas station.
