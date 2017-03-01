Man Arrested In Okmulgee Body Part Ca...

Man Arrested In Okmulgee Body Part Case Extradited To Colorado

Adam Densmore, 32, was pulled over on Highway 412 in Pawnee County February 15, 2017, just a few minutes before body parts were found in a suitcase in a dumpster at the gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner has not made an official identification; but investigators from the Boulder Police Department and Okmulgee Police Department have tentatively identified the remains as Ashley Mead, 25, based on observations made during the autopsy.

