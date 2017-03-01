Man Arrested In Okmulgee Body Part Case Extradited To Colorado
Adam Densmore, 32, was pulled over on Highway 412 in Pawnee County February 15, 2017, just a few minutes before body parts were found in a suitcase in a dumpster at the gas station at the Okmulgee Walmart. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner has not made an official identification; but investigators from the Boulder Police Department and Okmulgee Police Department have tentatively identified the remains as Ashley Mead, 25, based on observations made during the autopsy.
