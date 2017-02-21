Fire Weather Watch issued February 23 at 11:00AM CST expiring...

OKZ054-055-059-060-064>066-231030- /O.NEW.KTSA.FW.A.0002.170223T1700Z-170224T0200Z/ Osage-Washington OK-Pawnee-Tulsa-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- 401 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM THURSDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR AREAS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 75. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from 11 am Thursday morning through 8 pm Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, and Okmulgee counties.

