Fire Weather Watch issued February 23...

Fire Weather Watch issued February 23 at 11:00AM CST expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Fox 23

OKZ054-055-059-060-064>066-231030- /O.NEW.KTSA.FW.A.0002.170223T1700Z-170224T0200Z/ Osage-Washington OK-Pawnee-Tulsa-Creek-Okfuskee-Okmulgee- 401 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017 ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH 8 PM THURSDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR AREAS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 75. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from 11 am Thursday morning through 8 pm Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...IN Oklahoma, Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Tulsa, Creek, Okfuskee, and Okmulgee counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is running for Henryetta City Council? 8 hr LisaJ9 3
Lil Ricky Mitchell Feb 19 MyBackHurts 1
Co Commissioner with time on his hands Feb 17 fire call 2
Suitcase body Feb 16 reality 2
Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08) Feb 10 Okmcitizen 32
Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16) Feb 7 LisaJ9 14
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Feb 7 RVB 30
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Okmulgee County was issued at February 22 at 4:01PM CST

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 279,070,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC