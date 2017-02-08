Body Of Silver Alert Subject Found Near Okmulgee Lake
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office canceled a silver alert Sunday afternoon for a missing Henryetta man after his body was found near the spillway at Okmulgee Lake. Larry Andrews, 51, was the subject of a Silver Alert February 4, after authorities said he'd been missing from his residence since January 31. The OCSO said Andrews' body was found midday Sunday and that the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Tue
|LisaJ9
|14
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Tue
|RVB
|30
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Jan 31
|emergency
|1
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|12
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|4
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|31
|New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Will
|15
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC