Body Of Silver Alert Subject Found Ne...

Body Of Silver Alert Subject Found Near Okmulgee Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office canceled a silver alert Sunday afternoon for a missing Henryetta man after his body was found near the spillway at Okmulgee Lake. Larry Andrews, 51, was the subject of a Silver Alert February 4, after authorities said he'd been missing from his residence since January 31. The OCSO said Andrews' body was found midday Sunday and that the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16) Tue LisaJ9 14
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Tue RVB 30
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... Jan 31 emergency 1
Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11) Jan 30 Anonymous 12
Henryetta, Whats It Need? Jan 30 Anonymous 4
Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08) Jan 30 Anonymous 31
New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Jan 26 Will 15
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC