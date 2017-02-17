BA police issue Silver Alert for miss...

BA police issue Silver Alert for missing man

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Amen was last seen on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. near the 8300 block of East Greeley Place in Broken Arrow Suspect killed in east Tulsa officer-involved shooting Second mistrial declared for former Tulsa officer accused of murder Pryor substitute accused of displaying porn on smart board Tulsa police: Man accusing officer of harassment on 'Live PD' could have just walked away Officials work to identify human remains found in Okmulgee dumpster He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jacket, an OU hat and prescription eyeglasses. He also uses a cane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lil Ricky Mitchell 7 hr MyBackHurts 1
Co Commissioner with time on his hands Feb 17 fire call 2
Suitcase body Feb 16 reality 2
Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08) Feb 10 Okmcitizen 32
Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16) Feb 7 LisaJ9 14
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16) Feb 7 RVB 30
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... Jan 31 emergency 1
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,001,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC