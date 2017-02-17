BA police issue Silver Alert for missing man
Amen was last seen on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. near the 8300 block of East Greeley Place in Broken Arrow Suspect killed in east Tulsa officer-involved shooting Second mistrial declared for former Tulsa officer accused of murder Pryor substitute accused of displaying porn on smart board Tulsa police: Man accusing officer of harassment on 'Live PD' could have just walked away Officials work to identify human remains found in Okmulgee dumpster He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jacket, an OU hat and prescription eyeglasses. He also uses a cane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lil Ricky Mitchell
|7 hr
|MyBackHurts
|1
|Co Commissioner with time on his hands
|Feb 17
|fire call
|2
|Suitcase body
|Feb 16
|reality
|2
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Feb 10
|Okmcitizen
|32
|Tired of BS from BS (Aug '16)
|Feb 7
|LisaJ9
|14
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Feb 7
|RVB
|30
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Jan 31
|emergency
|1
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC