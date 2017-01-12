Search Continues For Suspects In Okmu...

Search Continues For Suspects In Okmulgee Woman's Death

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Chief Joe Prentice said officers have been working since December 26, 2016, to identify suspects in the death of Kimberly Lyons-Anderson's murder. Investigators discovered numerous .40 caliber shell casings close to the scene and presumed the murder weapon was most likely a .40 caliber, Prentice said.

