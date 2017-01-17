Residents Writing Down New Year's Res...

Residents Writing Down New Year's Resolutions For City Of Okmulgee

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A chalkboard is sitting in Okmulgee's Main Street Office for people to write down goals for the city in 2017.

