Police Offer Reward For Okmulgee Shooting Death Tips

Thursday Jan 19

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot and killed an Okmulgee woman last year. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says Kimberly Lyons-Anderson was shot and killed outside the American Legion Hut located at Smith and Wilson Streets on December 26th, 2016.

