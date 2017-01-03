NWS extends Winter Weather Advisory

NWS extends Winter Weather Advisory

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The main band has set up just south of Highway 412, roughly from Bristow, through Okmulgee and Muskogee, to north of Ozark. Areas along and south of this line will see the brunt of the accumulation, while to the north of this line, including across most of the Tulsa metro, should see limited accumulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STD taking over H town Dec 31 Michael Price 10
Civilization 6 on PC Dec 28 Civ or go home 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... Dec 28 Chocolate Douglas 23
Tired of BS from BS Dec 28 County Comissioner 3 13
Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia... Dec 24 Morris Citizen 2
James Sartorelli Dec 16 Patrea Sheffield 1
News Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09) Dec 12 Sandra Sellers 26
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC