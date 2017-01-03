NWS extends Winter Weather Advisory
The main band has set up just south of Highway 412, roughly from Bristow, through Okmulgee and Muskogee, to north of Ozark. Areas along and south of this line will see the brunt of the accumulation, while to the north of this line, including across most of the Tulsa metro, should see limited accumulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STD taking over H town
|Dec 31
|Michael Price
|10
|Civilization 6 on PC
|Dec 28
|Civ or go home
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o...
|Dec 28
|Chocolate Douglas
|23
|Tired of BS from BS
|Dec 28
|County Comissioner 3
|13
|Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia...
|Dec 24
|Morris Citizen
|2
|James Sartorelli
|Dec 16
|Patrea Sheffield
|1
|Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09)
|Dec 12
|Sandra Sellers
|26
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC