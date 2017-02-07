Muscogee nation focused on larger rep...

Muscogee nation focused on larger representation in D.C. in 2017

Saturday Jan 28

Members of the Muscogee Creek nation gathered together Saturday morning for the "State of the Nation" address to focus on their future under the Trump Administration. Dozens attending the annual event at the tribe's headquarters in Okmulgee listened closely as Chief James Floyd shared areas of focus for 2017.

