Muscogee nation focused on larger representation in D.C. in 2017
Members of the Muscogee Creek nation gathered together Saturday morning for the "State of the Nation" address to focus on their future under the Trump Administration. Dozens attending the annual event at the tribe's headquarters in Okmulgee listened closely as Chief James Floyd shared areas of focus for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTUL-TV Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|Feb 1
|Robert
|29
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|Jan 31
|emergency
|1
|Okmulgee County has largest Convicted Felons pe... (Jul '11)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|12
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|4
|Okmulgee fire dept. refuses to assist EMS !!! (Nov '08)
|Jan 30
|Anonymous
|31
|New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Will
|15
|1970's Boy hit by car in front of school
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC