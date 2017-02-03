Longtime Okmulgee Times Newspaper Editor & Part-Time Actor Dies
The longtime editor of the Okmulgee Times newspaper, who was also part-time movie actor as well as a sports announcer died last week at his home. According to the newspaper , Brown loved small town life and he and his wife, Terri Brown, raised three children who all graduated from Okmulgee High School.
