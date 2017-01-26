Creek Nation Plans Major Makeover For Old Council House
Fences have gone up around the historic square. The Creek Nation bought its council house back from the City of Okmulgee in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|Mark
|28
|Kids and drugs
|Fri
|Wyatt
|3
|New Okmulgee arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Will
|15
|1970's Boy hit by car in front of school
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|2
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Henryetta, Whats It Need?
|Jan 22
|GuyInWhiteDodge
|3
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC