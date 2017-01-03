Cars stranded in Okmulgee
Snow and wintry conditions led to slick roads Okmulgee Police warned drivers not to use Highway 75 north of Smith/Airport Road Officers said cars were stranded, having a hard time driving up inclined roads Download the FOX23 News app HERE to get the latest traffic, news and weather on your phone
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|STD taking over H town
|Dec 31
|Michael Price
|10
|Civilization 6 on PC
|Dec 28
|Civ or go home
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o...
|Dec 28
|Chocolate Douglas
|23
|Tired of BS from BS
|Dec 28
|County Comissioner 3
|13
|Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia...
|Dec 24
|Morris Citizen
|2
|James Sartorelli
|Dec 16
|Patrea Sheffield
|1
|Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09)
|Dec 12
|Sandra Sellers
|26
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC