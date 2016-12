Video of 2014 Joe Mixon incident released WARNING: Graphic content in ...

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 16 at 4:02PM CST expiring December 18 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa Wind Chill Advisory issued December 16 at 4:02PM CST expiring December 18 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Craig, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Washington Wind Chill Advisory issued December 16 at 4:02PM CST expiring December 18 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Sequoyah, Wagoner Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 4:02PM CST expiring December 18 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Craig, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Washington Winter Weather Advisory issued December 16 at 4:02PM CST expiring December 18 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa Lake Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 3:42PM CST expiring December 17 at 6:00AM CST in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KJRH.