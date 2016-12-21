Two Men Arrested In Weekend Shooting Death Of Okmulgee Man

Police have arrested two men in connection with the Saturday morning shooting death of a 27-year-old Okmulgee man. Sky Angel Wright of Broken Arrow and Raithiele Robinson of Okmulgee were arrested Saturday at a Wagoner residence and transported to the Okmulgee County Jail, Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

