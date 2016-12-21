Teen Arrested In Shooting Death Of Okmulgee Man
Police arrested an Okmulgee teen on a first-degree murder complaint late Thursday in connection with the shooting death of another Okmulgee man Wednesday evening. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 8th Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 after a report of a shooting.
