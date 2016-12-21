Okmulgee police search for shooting s...

Okmulgee police search for shooting suspect

Friday Dec 16 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Okmulgee Police responded to a home invasion and shooting Friday morning The shooter knocked on the door, pushed his way inside, demanded money and fired Gunfire hit one resident in the leg The shooter drove off in a silver SUV northbound on Central Street Anyone with information should call 918-756-3511 Broken Arrow police officer laid to rest Three in custody, shots fired during east Tulsa police chase Warm Friday moves to dangerous weekend temps Proposed Arkansas bill bans purchase of junk food with food stamps Video evidence clears two people after deadly stabbing at Rogers County rodeo event

