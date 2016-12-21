Okmulgee County Body Found With Gunshot To Head

Okmulgee County deputies found a man dead from what they said was an apparent gunshot wound to head early Saturday. The sheriff's office responded to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle at the intersection of North Kern and West Kiowa just outside the city limits of Okmulgee at about 1 a.m. The sheriff's office is asking if anyone has information about the shooting to contact their office at 918-756-4311.

