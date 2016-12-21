Okmulgee Community Comes Together Aft...

Okmulgee Community Comes Together After Fatal Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Church leaders are praying someone comes forward so the community can heal as Okmulgee continues mourning the loss of Kimberly Lyons-Anderson. Pastor Towanda Colbert with Okmulgee Community Church is one of the church leaders who organized the city-wide prayer event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
STD taking over H town Dec 31 Michael Price 10
Civilization 6 on PC Dec 28 Civ or go home 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... Dec 28 Chocolate Douglas 23
Tired of BS from BS Dec 28 County Comissioner 3 13
Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia... Dec 24 Morris Citizen 2
James Sartorelli Dec 16 Patrea Sheffield 1
News Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09) Dec 12 Sandra Sellers 26
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,573,920

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC