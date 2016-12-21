Okmulgee Building Seeking Coffee Shop Offering Free Rent
A downtown Okmulgee task force is trying to get someone to open up shop on the ground floor of a 100-year-old building, and the building's owner is offering free rent to test out a new business. There are big plans for the old office space on the ground floor of the historic McCulloch Building in Okmulgee - the building owner wants to rent it free for three months to anyone who builds a coffee shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia...
|Sat
|Morris Citizen
|2
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o...
|Sat
|Mr Green Jeans
|21
|Tired of BS from BS
|Fri
|LisaJ9
|12
|James Sartorelli
|Dec 16
|Patrea Sheffield
|1
|Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09)
|Dec 12
|Sandra Sellers
|26
|Chick fil A Background Check
|Nov 25
|Zach
|2
|Country Lane Beggs OK (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|goforit
|14
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC