Okmulgee Building Seeking Coffee Shop Offering Free Rent

A downtown Okmulgee task force is trying to get someone to open up shop on the ground floor of a 100-year-old building, and the building's owner is offering free rent to test out a new business. There are big plans for the old office space on the ground floor of the historic McCulloch Building in Okmulgee - the building owner wants to rent it free for three months to anyone who builds a coffee shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.