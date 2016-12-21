Motorcycle Driver Killed In Okmulgee ...

Motorcycle Driver Killed In Okmulgee County Crash

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 1992 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Robert Smith-Frits, 25, was going south on Highway 75 and a 2015 Chevy Silverado was going north and attempting to turn west onto 261st Street. Smith-Frits was pronounced dead at the scene by Okmulgee EMS due to massive injuries.

