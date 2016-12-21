Man Found Shot To Death In Okmulgee Home

Man Found Shot To Death In Okmulgee Home

Thursday Dec 22

Okmulgee Police are investigating a shooting death and ask anyone with information to call them. Officers were called to the 1000 block of West 8th Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 21 after a report of a shooting, Chief Joe Prentice said in a news release.

