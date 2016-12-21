Church, Family Mourn Woman Shot To Death In Okmulgee
Okmulgee Police said someone shot Kimberly Lyons-Anderson outside the American Legion Hut at the intersection of Smith and Wilson Streets. Investigators said they don't think she was the intended target.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Okmulgee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Civilization 6 on PC
|Wed
|Civ or go home
|1
|Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o...
|Wed
|Chocolate Douglas
|23
|Tired of BS from BS
|Wed
|County Comissioner 3
|13
|Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia...
|Dec 24
|Morris Citizen
|2
|James Sartorelli
|Dec 16
|Patrea Sheffield
|1
|Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09)
|Dec 12
|Sandra Sellers
|26
|Chick fil A Background Check
|Nov '16
|Zach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Okmulgee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC