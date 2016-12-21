Church, Family Mourn Woman Shot To De...

Church, Family Mourn Woman Shot To Death In Okmulgee

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Okmulgee Police said someone shot Kimberly Lyons-Anderson outside the American Legion Hut at the intersection of Smith and Wilson Streets. Investigators said they don't think she was the intended target.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Okmulgee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Civilization 6 on PC Wed Civ or go home 1
Open Records Act request to be filed on Chief o... Wed Chocolate Douglas 23
Tired of BS from BS Wed County Comissioner 3 13
Morris Police Chief goes beyond Calls for Socia... Dec 24 Morris Citizen 2
James Sartorelli Dec 16 Patrea Sheffield 1
News Charges Filed Against Okmulgee Public Officials (Sep '09) Dec 12 Sandra Sellers 26
Chick fil A Background Check Nov '16 Zach 2
See all Okmulgee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Okmulgee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Okmulgee County was issued at December 30 at 11:57AM CST

Okmulgee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Okmulgee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Okmulgee, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,093 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC