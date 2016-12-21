Police issue warrant after November shooting death
Miles is wanted in the Nov. 6 shooting death of a man outside the Towne Square Apartments in north Tulsa. They said Miles has ties to Okmulgee, where he has two probation violations.
Comments
Add your comments below
