What to do in Oklahoma on July 3, 2017: Hear the Oklahoma City...
The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform its 11th annual Red White & Boom, a free Independence Day celebration concert and fireworks display, at 8:30 tonight at State Fair Park. As previously reported, the concert, an annual thank you gift to Oklahoma City, is made possible through the committed support of the Inasmuch Foundation and other local businesses and individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My voter info
|40 min
|wise up
|3
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|2 hr
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Touristy Things To Do In OKC
|Sat
|Wilshire Blvd
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jun 29
|7steps2hellKey
|3
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Jun 27
|dkt1961
|144
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC