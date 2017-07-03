What to do in Oklahoma on July 3, 2017: Hear the Oklahoma City...

What to do in Oklahoma on July 3, 201...

The Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform its 11th annual Red White & Boom, a free Independence Day celebration concert and fireworks display, at 8:30 tonight at State Fair Park. As previously reported, the concert, an annual thank you gift to Oklahoma City, is made possible through the committed support of the Inasmuch Foundation and other local businesses and individuals.

