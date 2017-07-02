What to do in Oklahoma on July 2, 201...

What to do in Oklahoma on July 2, 2017: Hear Allie Lauren Project...

Lauren Nicole Clare plays keyboard and sings with her band, The Allie Lauren Project, on the Fowler Toyota Main Stage during the Norman Music Festival 9 in downtown Norman on Saturday, April 23, 2016. Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman Archives Hear Oklahoma City band The Allie Lauren Project play from 7:30 to 9 tonight at the Myriad Botanical Gardens, 301 W Reno Ave. in downtown Oklahoma City.

