What to do in Oklahoma on July 1, 2017: See Carpenter Square Theatre...

Sibling rivalry reaches comic heights in a scene from "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," which plays at Carpenter Square Theatre through -July 15. The production stars, from left, J. Christine Lanning, Terry Veal and Laurie Blankenship. Photo provided See Carpenter Square Theatre's production of Christopher Durang's award-winning comedy "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," at 8 tonight at the theater, 800 W Main in downtown Oklahoma City.

