Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In ...

Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Brothers in Arms Sculpture will be added to Military Park in Oklahoma City today, to remember those who fought in the Vietnam War. The sculpture depicts an American soldier and a South Vietnamese soldier standing back to back, preparing to face danger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antiquities Expert Says Hobby Lobby Should've K... 1 hr vanquished 1
Stylist Stacie Bivins 20 hr I Hate Stacie 2
News Daniel Holtzclaw Maintains DNA Evidence Was Flawed 21 hr awed 1
News Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ... Wed Ur stupid 2
News Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc Wed Gremlin 6
Radner Beaty is White Trash Jul 4 Randee Trash 3
Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16) Jul 3 The Green Watch Dog 6
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC