Vietnam Memorial Statue Installed In OKC Park Thursday
The Brothers in Arms Sculpture will be added to Military Park in Oklahoma City today, to remember those who fought in the Vietnam War. The sculpture depicts an American soldier and a South Vietnamese soldier standing back to back, preparing to face danger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
