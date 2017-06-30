Video: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood give a behind-the-scenes look at their NASA visit
In honor of Independence Day, Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks has released a behind-the-scenes video of his visit last week to NASA. As previously reported, Brooks, along with his wife and fellow country music star Trisha Yearwood, last Thursday visited Mission Control Center at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
