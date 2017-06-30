Uncle Charged With Murder In Abuse Death Of OKC Infant
Oklahoma City Police upgraded an Oklahoma City man's child abuse charge to murder after an infant he was arrested for abusing in the spring died in June. On April 1, police were referred to the Quail Lake Apartments at Memorial and Penn for a welfare check on an unresponsive 4-month-old.
