Transcript: Councilmen at odds over remarks directed at Oklahoma City School Board

Simmering issues of race, failing schools and intergovernmental decorum broke into the open at Wednesday's city council meeting, as Ward 2 Councilman Ed Shadid took Ward 7 Councilman John Pettis to task for remarks Pettis made to the Oklahoma City School Board last week. At Wednesday's council meeting, Shadid played an excerpt of the video from the June 26 school board meeting, saying he did not think Pettis' approach was effective.

