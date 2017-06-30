Thousands Without Power As Severe Storm Makes Way Across State
Thousands of OG&E customers are without power late Monday night after a line of severe storms barreled through the state. According to OG&E System Watch, the most without power was in Oklahoma City with more than 1,400 customers reporting outages.
