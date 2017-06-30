Severe Storms Likely To Develop Monday Evening In NW, Central OK
Storms will likely develop about 4 p.m. Monday in northwest Oklahoma. These storms will move southeast throughout the evening with golf ball size hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph possible.
