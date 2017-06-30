Reported Roadside Altercation Leads To Police Pursuit In NW Okc
Officers were involved in a pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City after a truck reportedly took off during a police stop. We're told two drivers reportedly had an "altercation" near May Avenue, before an officer arrived.
