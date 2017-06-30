Rally of the Realms: Dragon and Medieval Fair coming to downtown Oklahoma City this weekend
Rally of the Realms: Dragon and Medieval Fair is promising a magical Middle Ages experience Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City. Photo provided Rally of the Realms: Dragon and Medieval Fair is promising a magical Middle Ages experience Saturday and Sunday at the Cox Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My voter info
|5 hr
|wise up
|3
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|6 hr
|Imprtnrd
|4
|Touristy Things To Do In OKC
|Sat
|Wilshire Blvd
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Lawton squatters steal utility services, light ...
|Jun 29
|7steps2hellKey
|3
|3 Suspects Connected to Robbery Ring (Jan '09)
|Jun 27
|dkt1961
|144
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC