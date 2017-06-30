Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In ...

Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc

There are 5 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 22 hrs ago, titled Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Police are on the hunt for a man who mugged an OU student in northwest Oklahoma City. It happened outside of a gay bar where the student was working on a school project.

Travis

Mountain View, CA

#1 23 hrs ago
Woopty f*cking do.

Judged:

2

2

2

Grow up

Oklahoma City, OK

#3 21 hrs ago
Travis wrote:
Woopty f*cking do.
You must be a child
No adult would act like you.

Judged:

6

4

4

Travis

Mountain View, CA

#4 21 hrs ago
Grow up wrote:
<quoted text>

You must be a child
No adult would act like you.
You must be a queer.
No normal person would act like you.

Judged:

7

5

2

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,688

Kansas City, MO.

#6 11 hrs ago
Travis---look up the word normal. Guess what, your name or the word Hetero is not next to it. LMAO

Judged:

5

5

3

Sport

Philadelphia, PA

#9 2 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
Travis---look up the word normal. Guess what, your name or the word Hetero is not next to it. LMAO
LMAO
Homosexuality = Perversion

Judged:

1

1

1

