One Reported Shot At West OKC Motel
Police are responding to reports of a shooting at a motel on the far west side of Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Officers were called out to the scene at the Rodeway Inn and Suites located near S. Rockwell Ave. and Interstate 40. Authorities tell News 9 there is at least one victim at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Radner Beaty is White Trash
|12 hr
|Randee Trash
|3
|Ou Student Mugged Outside Gay Bar In NW Okc
|Mon
|Sport
|5
|Stupid people in Oklahoma! (Nov '16)
|Mon
|The Green Watch Dog
|6
|My voter info
|Mon
|wise up
|3
|Touristy Things To Do In OKC
|Jul 1
|Wilshire Blvd
|1
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jul 1
|Jamie Dundee
|14
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Jul 1
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC