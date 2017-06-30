Oklahoma Officer Daniel Holtzclaw: 'M...

Oklahoma Officer Daniel Holtzclaw: 'My Trial Was Unfair'

New information tonight surrounding the appeal of Daniel Holtzclaw, the former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting women while on duty. "I'm extremely upset about it because my trial was unfair and biased, and still to this day it is that way," Holtzclaw said.

