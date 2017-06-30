Oklahoma City officer arrested on dom...

Oklahoma City officer arrested on domestic abuse complaint

An investigation into a June domestic violence incident between two Oklahoma City officers has led to complaints against one officer being dismissed and the other officer arrested. On June 6, police responded to a domestic violence call about 11 p.m. At the scene, officers found Sgt.

