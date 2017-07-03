Oklahoma City barber shop responds af...

Oklahoma City barber shop responds after photo of Confederate flag haircut goes viral

Employees at Fade N Up said a white customer requested a Confederate flag be shaved into his head by a black barber, and the barbershop posted the photo on social media. "I was thinking it was some racist-type stuff but, as he sat down and I was doing it and he was talking to me the whole time, and he explained to me why he was doing it, like, he was a really cool guy and I didn't feel like he was racist at all," said Demontre Heard, a barber at Fade N Up.

